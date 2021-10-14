Damon Albarn Travels to ‘The Tower of Montevideo’ on New Single

Damon Albarn has shared another track off his upcoming LP The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, this time traveling to “The Tower of Montevideo.”

Unlike the majority of the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s pandemic-recorded, Iceland-inspired LP, the new song focuses on the titular Uruguay wonder — the Palacio Salvo, an iconic Twenties building in the South American city — a place that Albarn called “familiar and utterly otherworldly” in a statement.

For the track — and previous The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows singles “Royal Morning Blue,” “Polaris,” and “Particles” — Albarn performed a live “Sublime Boulevards” rendition of the track.

Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows — out November 12th via Trangressive Records — transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows marks Albarn’s first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.