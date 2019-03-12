Damon Albarn’s The Good, the Bad and the Queen Perform ‘The Truce of Twilight’ in New Video

The Good, the Bad and the Queen – the British supergroup consisting of Damon Albarn, Clash bassist Paul Simonon, ex-Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen and Verve guitarist Simon Tong – unveiled a gritty new live video for their track, “The Truce of Twilight.”

Simonon directed the simple performance clip, in which the band delivers the punchy, psych-tinged cut in a spare room. Though the black-and-white footage boasts a grainy, old school aesthetic, Simonon actually filmed the entire music video on three iPhones recording simultaneously.

“The Truce of Twilight” appears on the Good, the Bad and the Queen’s second album, Merrie Land, which was released last November and was co-produced with David Bowie’s longtime collaborator, Tony Visconti. The record arrived over a decade after the band’s 2007 self-titled debut, which was produced by Danger Mouse.

The Good, the Bad and the Queen have a handful of live dates scheduled across Britain this spring, starting March 30th with a performance at the 6 Music Festival in Liverpool.