‘You Can Judge for Yourself’: Damon Albarn Addresses Taylor Swift Feud at LA Concert

Damon Albarn learned the hard way Monday that no one likes a mad woman when he claimed Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” — but that didn’t stop the Blur frontman from doubling down on his comments during a Los Angeles concert later that evening.

According to Spin, Albarn referenced the day’s events before the finale of his performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and even took aim at Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood, whose interview with Albarn contained the Swift quip. The British rocker claimed Wood “cast me into the social media abyss” and told fans “you can judge for yourself,” suggesting his comments about the 11-time Grammy Award winner were taken out of context.

In the LA Times interview, Albarn zeroed in on Swift when asked to share his opinions on the state of contemporary pop music.

“I’m not hating on anybody,” Albarn said. “I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

The interview prompted a rare response from Swift — who, until Monday, had been silent on social media since her birthday in mid-December.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift tweeted. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

While Swift regularly works in tandem with a small team of producers and songwriters, much of her catalog — including the Grammy-nominated single “Lover” and the album Speak Now — is entirely self-written.