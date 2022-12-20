Damon Albarn Remembers Late Terry Hall With Heartfelt Piano Cover

Damon Albarn is remembering his late friend Terry Hall of the Specials through his music. On Tuesday, the Gorillaz musician posted a video of himself playing piano to the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” as a tribute to Hall, who died Monday at age 63.

“Terry, you meant the world to me,” Albarn wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which saw him performing a melancholic piano version of the 1980 hit. “I love you.”

Hall and Albarn held a friendship for many years. Hall joined Blur for a performance of “Nite Klub” in 1996 on French TV channel Mon Taratata a Moi. Hall also presented Albarn with a Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards.

Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you. pic.twitter.com/0JFpRZUEmb — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) December 20, 2022

Hall, who was the lead vocalist of the British ska-punk band, died following a “brief illness.” His band shared the news of his death in a statement on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,” read the message.

The Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin also shared a sweet tribute to Hall following his passing. Trending Dolly Parton Can’t Wait 22 Years to Dig Up the Time Capsule Song She Buried Underneath Dollywood Paul McCartney Recalls Struggling to Grieve John Lennon's Death Before Writing ‘Here Today’: ‘It Was Just Too Deep’ Elon Musk Says He ‘Will Resign’ As Twitter CEO RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour

“Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history,” Wiedlin wrote on Twitter. “Terrible news to hear this. 😢”

Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this. 😢 pic.twitter.com/Fxxqr0p01T — Jane Wiedlin (@janewiedlin) December 19, 2022

Among the Specials’ greatest hits are songs such as “Ghost Town,” “Gangsters,” and “Too Much Too Young.” The group had several revivals, for which Hall returned in 2008. Hall formed the ska group in 1977, and served as lead vocalist until 1981. He later returned for a reunion in 2008 up until his death.