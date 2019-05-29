×
Rolling Stone
Damon Albarn’s Africa Express Unleash Club-Ready New Song ‘Become the Tiger’

Gorillaz leader teams with Sibot, Mr. Jukes for synth-heavy track

By
Brandon Kahn
&
Ryan Reed

Damon Albarn may have called off potential Gorillaz projects for the foreseeable future, but he hasn’t slowed down making music with his numerous other bands. The songwriter’s latest venture is reviving Africa Express, which facilitates collaborations between Western and African artists — and he showcases that cultural diversity in new single “Become the Tiger,” featuring Sibot and Mr. Jukes. 

The collaboration appears on the the South African-based collective’s upcoming LP, EGOLI, out July 12th via their newly formed label Africa Express Records. The song previews the record’s eclecticism, following the previously issued, downtempo “Johannesburg” with a club-ready, synth-heavy groove. 

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz is photographed for Billboard Magazine on March 27, 2019 in New York City. PUBLISHED IMAGE. (Photo by Aaron Richter/Contour by Getty Images)
In addition to Albarn and company, EGOLI will feature Gruff Rhys, Ghetts, Moonchild Sanelly and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, among many others. The album, which follows their March-issued MOLO EP, is available for pre-order on the Africa Express website.

In recent months, Albarn has reunited with two of his other groups: In 2018, he teamed with dormant supergroup the Good, the Bad & the Queen for their second LP, 2018’s Merrie Land; and in March, he joined his former Blur bandmates onstage for the first time in nearly four years during his annual Africa Express concert in London. 

