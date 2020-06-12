NBA Star Damian Lillard Drops New Dame D.O.L.L.A. Track With Raphael Saadiq, ‘GOAT Spirit’

Dame D.O.L.L.A., the hip-hop pseudonym of NBA star Damian Lillard, has shared a new song, “GOAT Spirit.”

“GOAT Spirit” — as its title suggests — is all casual boasting and proclamations of greatness, mixed with a bit of pointed humility. Dame easily rides a beat of crisp percussion, big bass and swirling synths, spitting, “A master of the mind my biggest weapon lethal/Dame, Jr. the only candidate to be the sequel.” At the end of the song, soul singer and producer Raphael Saadiq pops up to croon the tune’s outro.

Dame D.O.L.L.A wrote and recorded “GOAT Spirit” while in quarantine as the NBA remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shot the video for the song at his house with his cousin and son.

“GOAT Spirit” notably arrives on the heels of “Blacklist,” a spoken-word song Dame released earlier this week in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, as well as the swell of protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Lillard has released three albums as Dame D.O.L.L.A.: The First, The Letter O, arrived in 2016, the second Confirmed followed in 2017 while the most recent, Big D.O.L.L.A. was released last August.