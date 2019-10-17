Damian Lillard’s Dame D.O.L.L.A. Drops ‘Money Ball’ Video With Jeremih

Dame D.O.L.L.A., the hip-hop pseudonym for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, has dropped his new video for “Money Ball,” featuring Jeremih.

The black-and-white visual, directed by Raul Sanchez, finds Dame delivering the Big D.O.L.L.A. standout on a basketball court strewn with dollar bills as well as in the club. The video also boasts appearances by Jeremih, Danny From Sobrante, Derrick Milano and, with a cameo at video’s end, Lillard’s backcourt partner C.J. McCollum.

“Money Ball” arrives on both the last game of the Trail Blazers’ preseason and a day before the deluxe edition of his third album Big D.O.L.L.A. drops. Alongside the original album’s 10 songs, the deluxe version includes the Shaquille O’Neal diss track “I Rest My Case” and remixes sporting Mozzy, Lil Durk, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher and Lillard’s fellow East Bay native G-Eazy.

Lillard recently sat down for Rolling Stone’s The First Time series, where the all-star point guard talked about his first game-winning shot, meeting his idol Allen Iverson and his burgeoning rap career.

“It was a different feeling because after I did it, at first I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t really want to rap, I don’t want to be doing that right now,’” Lillard said. “But when we started and people liked it and they were really listening, then I was like, ‘Let’s do another one!’ So we ended up doing like, five or six freestyles and I was like, ‘That was fun.’ So that’s when I really realized it’s different than being in front of a crowd playing basketball and I want to do that too.”