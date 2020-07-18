 Dame D.O.L.L.A. Reps His 'Home Team' on NBA Star's New Song - Rolling Stone
Dame D.O.L.L.A. Reps His ‘Home Team’ on NBA Star’s New Song

Damian Lillard pens ode to Oakland, Portland and “strength and resilience of black families in America”

Damian Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A reps his “Home Team” — his family, friends and his late loved ones — in the Portland Trail Blazers star’s latest song.

Arriving just days after Lillard turned 30, the rapper “celebrates the strength and resilience of black families in America” with a visual that focuses on his own network.

“Home Team” features never-before-seen photos from Lillard’s life, from his hometown of Oakland to his adopted hometown of Portland. “My connection to Portland is deeper than basketball. We from Oakland, but we’ve made Portland our home,” D.O.L.L.A. said of the track.

The video, co-directed by Lillard and Brookfield Duece, also pays tribute to his late cousin and personal chef Brandon “Chef B” Johnson. “Home Team” was produced by Nonstop Da Hitman of 808 Mafia and features Los Angeles artist Dreebo on the hook.

“Home Team” follows the release of D.O.L.L.A.’s “GOAT Spirit” and his George Floyd protests-inspired spoken word piece “Blacklist,” both of which were released during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. Lillard and the Trail Blazers are now in Orlando ahead of the NBA’s “Bubble League” conclusion to the season, but the rapper revealed he plans to continue recording while stuck in a Disney World-area hotel room:

Live from the Bub… #JustTurned30

