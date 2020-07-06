 Dalai Lama Taps Richard Gere for Birthday, Album Release Livestream - Rolling Stone
Dalai Lama to Celebrate 85th Birthday, New Album With Livestream

Richard Gere and other special guests will appear and sitar player Anoushka Shankar will perform her collaboration with the Tibetan spiritual leader

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attends and officiates a Long Life prayer offering, at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang, near the town of Dharamsala, India, 13 September 2019.Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attends a Long Life prayer offering, at the Tsuglagkhang Buddhist temple of, Dharamsala, India - 13 Sep 2019

The Dalai Lama will celebrate his 85th birthday and his debut album, 'Inner World,' with a livestream featuring Richard Gere and more.

Sanjay Baid/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Dalai Lama will mark his 85th birthday Monday, July 6th, with not only the release of his debut album, Inner World, but a special livestream event starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Per a press release, the livestream program will feature an appearance from Richard Gere, a long-time student and friend of the Dalai Lama’s, as well as “other special guests, birthday messages and musical performances.” Acclaimed sitar player Anoushka Shankar (daughter of Ravi Shankar) will deliver the live debut of the Inner World track on which she appears, “Ama Le.”

The Dalai Lama’s livestream will be available to watch on His Holiness’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Dalai Lama announced Inner World last month. The 11-track album mixes some of the Tibetan spiritual leader’s favorite mantras and chants with new music. The music was composed and recorded by Junelle and Abraham Kunin, two married musicians from New Zealand.

Recalling her recording session with the Dalai Lama, Junelle Kunin said: “I’d never heard him speak like this. He really was so excited … he actually proceeded to explain to me how important music is. He leaned forward and his eyes were sparkling, and his fingers were rubbing together and he [talked] about how music can help people in a way that he can’t; it can transcend differences and return us to our true nature and our good-heartedness.”

In This Article: Dalai Lama, Richard Gere

