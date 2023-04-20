Listen to the Tucker Carlson ‘Apology’ Fox Won’t Give Us

Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems earlier this week, shelling out $787.5 million to avoid trotting out the network’s highest-profile figures — from Rupert Murdoch to Tucker Carlson — in front of a jury to testify under oath about their false coverage of the 2020 election. And while America may never hear Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham admit that they knew Trump’s claims of election fraud were bullshit all along, Jordan Klepper is determined to get that apology.

The Daily Show guest host discussed the Fox-Dominion settlement during Wednesday’s episode, declaring that “Dominion was not the only injured party” in the suit. “What about, you know, our faith in democracy?,” asked Klepper. “There are people who won’t trust elections for the rest of their lives. And I have to talk to those people,” added the host, who unfortunately moonlights as a Trump rally correspondent for the show.

And while the people will never get to see “Sean Hannity, up there on the stand, sweating through his search like a beached manatee,” Klepper announced that America deserves an apology, or at least, the “bare minimum.”

As a consolation prize, the host rolled out a highly edited mashup made of several Carlson clips to force the apology we’ll probably never get. “The truth is… Donald Trump lost the election… And no, we didn’t tell you, because we don’t care what you think. Now we have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars… We we were wrong. We are completely irresponsible, and we’re sorry, America.”

“Thank you, Tucker,” concluded Klepper. “Well said.”