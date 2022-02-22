Daft Punk to Host One-Time-Only Stream of 1997 Helmetless Show

Daft Punk will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Homework, by releasing a deluxe edition of the album and hosting a one-time-only livestream of a 1997 concert. Both the deluxe edition and the livestream will drop today, 2/22/2022 at — fittingly — at 2:22 p.m. PT (that’s the less numerically-pleasing time of 5:22 p.m. on the East Coast).

The livestream will take place on Twitch, where Daft Punk will share footage from their Dec. 12, 1997 show at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. The gig came at the tail end of the duo’s “Daftendirektour” world tour in support of Homework, with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter playing the entire set without their signature helmets.

Meanwhile, the deluxe edition of Homework arriving today will feature a slew of remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming services. The new-to-DSP remixes are pretty much all alternate versions of the Homework classic, “Around the World,” including versions by DJ Sneak, house legend Todd Terry (“Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix”), and the American garage house duo Kenlou. The deluxe edition also includes remixes of “Revolution 909,” “Burnin’,” and “Teachers.”

On top of the deluxe edition of Homework, Daft Punk will be reissuing the album — as well as their live LP, Alive ’97 — on vinyl. Pre-orders for both releases are up on Daft Punk’s website.

While Homework technically came out Jan. 20, 1997, the decision to start the 25th anniversary celebration over a month later isn’t as strange as it seems. One year ago today, Daft Punk announced they were breaking up after 28 years together.

Homework 25th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album

1. “Daftendirekt”

2. “WDPK 83.7 FM”

3. “Revolution 909”

4. “Da Funk”

5. “Phoenix”

6. “Fresh”

7. “Around The World”

8. “Rollin’ & Scratchin'”

9. “Teachers”

10. “High Fidelity”

11. “Rock’n Roll”

12. “Oh Yeah”

13. “Burnin'”

14. “Indo Silver Club”

15. “Alive”

16. “Funk Ad”

Disc 2: Homework Remixes

1. “Around The World” (I:Cube remix)*

2. “Revolution 909” (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

3. “Around the World” (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)*

4. “Around the World” (Mellow Mix)*

5. “Burnin'” (DJ Sneak Main Mix)*

6. “Around the World” (Kenlou Mix)*

7. “Burnin’” (Ian Pooley cut up mix)

8. “Around The World” (Motorbass Vice Mix)

9. “Around The World” (M.A.W. Remix)*

10. “Burnin'” (Slam mix)

11. “Around The World” (Original Lead Only)*

12. “Burnin'” (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)*

13. “Around The World” (Raw Dub)*

14. “Teachers” (extended mix)

15. “Revolution 909” (Revolution A Capella)

*not previously on streaming services