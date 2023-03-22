fbpixel
Daft Punk Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Fragments in Time’ From ‘Random Access Memories’ Reissue

"The Writing of Fragments of Time" is a "documentary track" featuring Todd Edwards brainstorming the melody and lyrics in the studio
French musical group Daft Punk during the concert for the 20 years of Lo Zoo di 105 at the Hippodrome. Milan (Italy), July 8th, 2019 (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty Images)
French musical group Daft Punk on July 8th, 2019 Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori/Getty Images

Daft Punk have offered the first taste of the 35 minutes of unreleased music on their 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories with a behind-the-scenes take on the album standout “Fragments of Time” featuring Todd Edwards.

“The Writing of Fragments of Time” is what it says it is: an eight-minute, fly-on-the-wall recording of Edwards and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bang­alter collaborating on “Fragments of Time,” discussing melody and lyrics and the meaning of the song over multiple stitched-together takes. 

However, as edited by Daft Punk sound engineer Florian Lagatta, “The Writing of Fragments of Time” becomes a “documentary track” not unlike Random Access Memories’ “Giorgio by Moroder,” which combined Moroder’s spoken-word retelling of his origin story alongside the duo’s Moroder-inspired accompaniment. 

Edwards, the house music icon who previously collaborated on Daft Punk’s 2001 track “Face to Face,” teased the unearthing of the “Fragments of Time” footage on Twitter prior to its release:

Other bonus material on the Album of the Year-winning Random Access Memories 10th anniversary reissue, out May 12, include an “early take” of “Get Lucky,” the track they wrote with Nile Rodgers that also featured Pharrell Williams, studio outtakes of “Give Life Back to Music,” unreleased demos for “Prime” and “Infinity Repeating,” vocoder tests from “Lose Yourself to Dance” and “Touch (2021 Epilogue),” which soundtracked their farewell video a couple of years back.

