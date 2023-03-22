Daft Punk Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Fragments in Time’ From ‘Random Access Memories’ Reissue

Daft Punk have offered the first taste of the 35 minutes of unreleased music on their 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories with a behind-the-scenes take on the album standout “Fragments of Time” featuring Todd Edwards.

“The Writing of Fragments of Time” is what it says it is: an eight-minute, fly-on-the-wall recording of Edwards and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bang­alter collaborating on “Fragments of Time,” discussing melody and lyrics and the meaning of the song over multiple stitched-together takes.

However, as edited by Daft Punk sound engineer Florian Lagatta, "The Writing of Fragments of Time" becomes a "documentary track" not unlike Random Access Memories' "Giorgio by Moroder," which combined Moroder's spoken-word retelling of his origin story alongside the duo's Moroder-inspired accompaniment.

Edwards, the house music icon who previously collaborated on Daft Punk’s 2001 track “Face to Face,” teased the unearthing of the “Fragments of Time” footage on Twitter prior to its release:

On May 17th Daft Punk are releasing the 10th Anniversary Edition of 'Random Access Memories' which will feature some brand new content including 'Writing of Fragments of Time' a brand new look at the track I worked on with them. #daftpunk #housemusic #ukgarage #10years pic.twitter.com/2p9oQD8n7p — Todd Edwards (@toddedwards3000) March 20, 2023

Other bonus material on the Album of the Year-winning Random Access Memories 10th anniversary reissue, out May 12, include an “early take” of “Get Lucky,” the track they wrote with Nile Rodgers that also featured Pharrell Williams, studio outtakes of “Give Life Back to Music,” unreleased demos for “Prime” and “Infinity Repeating,” vocoder tests from “Lose Yourself to Dance” and “Touch (2021 Epilogue),” which soundtracked their farewell video a couple of years back.