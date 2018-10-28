Rolling Stone
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Drops New Techno Song ‘Riga (Take 5)’

14-minute track is alternate version of cut from soundtrack to 2017 Latvian film ‘Riga (Take 1)’

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has released a new 14-minute track called “Riga (Take 5).”

A rare solo release from the dance music icon, the pulsating, analog “Riga (Take 5)” rips through rhythmic patterns to create an electronic masterpiece.

The song, which surfaced online on October 25th courtesy of Bangalter’s former manager Busy P’s current label Ed Banger Records, is an alternate version of a song from his soundtrack for the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1). The movie is “a visually stunning cinematic jazz partition” that centers on four women in love and involved in the arts. In 2017, the film’s soundtrack was nominated for the Latvian Film Prize’s Best Score award.

According to YourEDM, David Guetta was the only person who had access to the rare recording. Earlier this week the French DJ had even posted an Instagram Story of himself unboxing the rare vinyl.

The Daft Punk robot also recently contributed two new songs, including “Sangria,” to Gaspar Noé’s polarizing new film Climax.

