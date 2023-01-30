Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Previews New Solo LP With Orchestral Song

Thomas Bangalter — one half of the duo Daft Punk, who announced their split in 2021 — has released the first track, “L’Accouchement” from Mythologies, his upcoming debut solo album. It arrives on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics.

Bangalter's orchestral composition — along with the rest of Mythologies — is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under the direction of conductor Romain Dumas.

The work was initially commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet for which the album is named. According to a statement, the project began in 2019 when Preljocaj asked Bangalter to write the music for a new work commemorating several years of collaboration with the Opéra National de Bordeaux. The piece was intended for 20 dancers — 10 from the Opéra National de Bordeaux’s ballet company and 10 others from Preljocaj’s own company —alongside the house’s resident orchestra.

Mythologies Tracklist

I. “Premiers Mouvements”

II. “Le Catch”

III. “Thalestris”

IV. “Les Gémeaux I”

V. “Les Amazones”

VI. “L’Arrivée d’Alexandre”

VII. “Treize Nuits”

VIII. “Danae”

IX. “Zeus”

X. “L’Accouchement”

XI. “Les Gorgones”

XII. “Renaissances”

XIII. “Le Minotaure“XIV. “Eden”

XV. “Arès”XVI. “Aphrodite”

XVII. “Les Naïades”XVIII. “Pas de Deux”

XIX. “Circonvolutions”

XX. “Les Gémeaux II”

XXI. “Icare”

XXII. “Danse Funèbre”

XXIII. “La Guerre”