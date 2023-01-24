Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Release Ballet Score ‘Mythologies’ as First Solo Album

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo album, Mythologies, which will feature an orchestral piece he wrote for a ballet of the same name. The album is set to arrive on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics.

Mythologies is Bangalter’s first independent orchestral work, commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. The ballet premiered last summer, a collaboration between Ballet Preljocaj and the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, which performed Bangalter’s score under the direction of Romain Dumas. The ballet is an exploration of contemporary rituals, as well as the way founding myths shape collective imagination.

According to a press release, Bangalter’s score for Mythologies does not draw on his electronic and dance music background; in fact, Preljocaj reportedly approached him about the project just when Bangalter was eager to write a piece for a full orchestra. The 90-minute composition draws on Bangalter’s love of Baroque music, with some “hints” of American minimalism as well.

In recent years, Bangalter has largely focused on soundtrack work, contributing music to the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1), Gaspar Noé’s 2018 psychological horror flick Climax, and the 2022 French comes En Corps (which, coincidentally, is about a ballet dancer). He’s also done a bit of production and studio work for artists like Arcade Fire and Matthieu Chedid (who performs under the moniker, -M-).

Back in 2021, Bangalter and bandmate Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced that Daft Punk would be breaking up after a groundbreaking 28-year run. At the time, however, the group had been inactive for eight years, dropping their last album, Random Access Memories, in 2013.