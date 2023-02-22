Daft Punk Reload ‘Random Access Memories’ With Unreleased Music

Daft Punk, the defunct, dome-headed dance duo, are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their final album, Random Access Memories, by reissuing the album with 35 minutes of previously unreleased music across nine tracks. The expanded edition of the album will be available on double-CD and triple-LP, and it will be available to stream and download on May 12. The album will also be available for the first time in an Atmos mix.

Some of the bonus material includes an “early take” of “Get Lucky,” the track they wrote with Nile Rodgers that also featured Pharrell Williams, studio outtakes of “Give Life Back to Music,” vocoder tests from “Lose Yourself to Dance” and “The Writing of ‘Fragments of Time,'” a track that featured Todd Edwards. The bonus material ends with “Touch (2021 Epilogue),” which soundtracked their farewell video a couple of years back. Its chorus goes, “Hold on, love is the answer.”

In a 2013 Rolling Stone cover story, Daft Punk’s members explained that their goal with Random Access Memories was to make electronic music with a human touch. “In electronic music today, there’s an identity crisis,” the duo’s Thomas Bang­alter said. “You hear a song: Whose track is it? There’s no signature. Everyone making electronic music has the same tool kits and templates. You listen, and you feel like it can be done on an iPad. If everybody knows all the tricks, it’s no more magic.” So the group collaborated with Williams, Rodgers, Julian Casablancas, Giorgio Moroder, Panda Bear, and several others to make the album. The record ended up winning multiple Grammys including Album of the Year and Best Electronica/Dance Album.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Track List:

1.”Give Life Back to Music”

2. “The Game of Love”

3. “Giorgio by Moroder”

4. “Within”

5. “Instant Crush”

6. “Lose Yourself to Dance”

7. “Touch”

8. “Get Lucky”

9. “Beyond”

10. “Motherboard”

11. “Fragments of Time”

12. “Doin’ it right”

13. “Contact”

14. “Horizon (Japan CD)

15. “GLBTM” (Studio Outtakes)

16. “Infinity Repeating” (2013 Demo)

17. “GL” (Early Take)

18. “Prime” (2012 Unfinished)

19. “LYTD” (Vocoder Tests)

20. “The Writing of Fragments of Time”

21. “Touch” (2021 Epilogue)