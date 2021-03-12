 Spotify Celebrates Daft Punk's 'Discovery' With Enhanced Playlist - Rolling Stone
Spotify Marks 20th Anniversary of Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ With Enhanced Playlist

Never-before-seen Interstella 555 concept art, unearthed 2001 interview feature on streaming service’s tribute to duo’s second LP

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft punk (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

To mark the 20th anniversary of Daft Punk’s Discovery — released March 12th, 2001 — Spotify has created an “enhanced playlist” of the recently disbanded dance duo’s second album with archival footage, anecdotes, and more.

Accessible via Spotify’s Canvas and Storylines functions, the Discovery – Enhanced Playlist features never-before-seen original concept art and storyboards from Interstella 5555, Discovery’s animated companion film, as well as short clips from the movie to accompany each song.

Daft Punk’s unearthed 2001 interview with a Japanese magazine also finds the duo breaking down their history, their creative process, and the idea behind their robot alter-egos, which made their debut during the band’s Discovery phase.

In February, Daft Punk revealed their breakup with an “Epilogue” video — pulled from their 2006 film Electroma — that announced the end of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter’s partnership. In the days following Daft Punk’s break-up, the duo’s sales surged 2,650%, with streams up over 500%; Discovery was the band’s most-streamed album during this period.

