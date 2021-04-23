Daddy Yankee Drops Video for New Song ‘El Pony’

Daddy Yankee has dropped the video for his new song “El Pony,” the reggaeton star’s second single of 2021.

Keeping with the song’s title, the Daniel Duran-directed video features Daddy Yankee in a colorful stable with dancers dressed as jockeys, a neon merry-go-round, a virtual horse race, and other equine imagery.

In a statement, Daddy Yankee said of his new single, “Without any doubt, my inspiration for ‘El Pony’ is Ismael Rivera,” the famed Puerto Rican salsa singer.

The reggaeton star continued: “In 1957, he released his version of ‘El Caballito,’ so I’ve been listening to this song since I was a young boy. Ismael Rivera inspired the concept behind this song, but I wanted to update it with this generation’s language and reggaeton style. It’s not the same genre, but it’s certainly the same theme that Ismael Rivera and Cortijo did. I wanted to reunite all my ideas and their legendary style and song into ‘El Pony’ and that’s what we managed to accomplish!”

“El Pony” is Daddy Yankee’s second new single in 2021, following the hit “Problema.” The singer also promises more new music to come this year.