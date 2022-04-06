Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny Join Forces for Futuristic ‘X Ultima Vez’ Video

Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny have released the music video for “X Última Vez,” their collaboration from Yankee’s final album, Legendaddy, which was released last week.

The song is about finally saying goodbye to a relationship. The video, which was directed by Fernando Lugo, was shot in New York City last month. “Hoy te veo diferente, no sé por qué,” Bad Bunny raps in the pre-chorus. “Por fin te tengo de frente, dime qué lo queue.” (In English: “I see you differently now, I don’t know why. Finally I have you in front of me, tell me what’s the move.”)

The futuristic visuals show Bad Bunny and Yankee rapping on a dystopian-looking stage as the scenes flicker between them and different characters in a video game-like setting. Yankee first teased the video on Tuesday, sharing a clip that captures the video’s pace. “The world will stop,” Yankee captioned the post in Spanish.

The track is the seventh time Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny have collaborated. Yankee most recently joined Bad Bunny on the YHLQMDLG standout “La Santa.” The previous year, both artists hopped on a remix of Lunay’s “Soltera” and Ozuna’s “Baila Baila Baila,” which also included verses from Farruko, Anuel AA, and J Balvin. And in 2018, they were two of the featured artists on Nio García’s “Te Boté.” The reggaeton heavyweights first linked up on “Vuelve” in 2017.

Legendaddy is Daddy Yankee’s final victory lap, marking the end of a lengthy career for the undisputed king of reggaeton. The album features several other collaborations, including “Zona de Perreo” with Natti Natasha and Becky G, and “Agua” with Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers.