DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh’s Brother Over L.A. Bowling Alley Altercation

DaBaby has been slapped with a lawsuit after he allegedly attacked Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, in a bowling alley brawl last week.

Bills, whose legal name is Brandon Curiel, claims in the new complaint obtained by Rolling Stone that DaBaby “aggressively approached” him at Corbin Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and threatened to rough him up “in a loud bellicose manner.”

Curiel, 29, says the rapper then “physically assaulted” him, causing “severe injury and pain.” Curiel claims he didn’t fight back and even “attempted to avoid contact” as the attack unfolded. He alleges the incident happened “suddenly and without warning” and left him “physically and psychologically damaged” with injuries that “are permanent in nature.”

Curiel further claims he “incurred medical bills, sustained disability and had to retain an attorney” to pursue his legal action.

The suit, which also names Corbin Bowl as a defendant, accuses DaBaby, 30, of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. It seeks damages and legal costs in an amount to be determined at trial.

Police previously confirmed to Rolling Stone that investigators were looking into Bills’ claims that DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — started the fight that spilled out onto the bowling lanes and was captured on video shared online by TMZ.

An assault with a deadly weapon report was taken at the scene, but no arrests were made. A representative for DaBaby did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

DaniLeigh, 27, shares an infant daughter and turbulent relationship history with DaBaby. In November, she was feeding their daughter at his residence when he started recording a video and called police to physically remove her from the penthouse.

The singer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer purportedly said in a screen-shot Instagram post, that she considered DaBaby “lame as hell” for going after her sibling. “Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him! Lame and so sad! I pray this stops now! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.”

The bowling alley fight is hardly DaBaby’s first brush with controversy over the last year. He gained infamy last year for his misogynistic, homophobic, and ill-informed comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July that cost him several major festival slots in the backlash.