DaBaby Tracks His ‘Million Dollar’ Super Bowl Weekend in ‘Shut Up’ Video

DaBaby’s Super Bowl weekend in Miami was almost as busy as the players’. He played fourteen shows in three days for what he calls his “million dollar weekend.” He tracks it all in the video for new song “Shut Up,” which sees the rising star schmoozing with rap heavyweights.

The video begins with a romantic message addressed to 2020. “Now I know what me and 2019 had was special, but that’s nothing compared to what I have planned for you girl,” reads the message. “You’re mine for the next 10 months and 22 days.” The video then becomes a diary of sorts from his busy string of shows: in the car, onstage, partying at strip clubs and hanging with stars like Diddy and Kanye West. The song itself has the rapper addressing those who disparage him and celebrates his real fans and success.

DaBaby released his first two albums last year: Baby on Baby and Kirk. He also made his Saturday Night Live debut this fall alongside host Jennifer Lopez. While he has big plans for 2020, the year got off to a rough start: DaBaby was arrested for robbery in Miami in early January after promoters had allegedly paid him $10,000 less than what was promised for a show. He ended up being booked on battery charges stemming from an outstanding warrant in Texas.