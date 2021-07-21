DaBaby, Saweetie, Mavis Staples to Perform at ‘Can’t Wait’ Benefit Concert

DaBaby, Saweetie, Mavis Staples, and more will perform at a special benefit concert, Can’t Wait Live: A Concert for Jobs, Climate and Care, which will take place on August 13th at the Mann in Philadelphia.

The concert will also feature Wyclef Jean, Beach Bunny, and Snow Tha Product, plus DJ sets from Philly favorites DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Diamond Kuts. There will also be additional appearances by political figures and activists.

Can’t Wait Live is being organized and sponsored by the Working Families Party, MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, Service Employees International Union, Green New Deal Network, Patriotic Millionaires, and more. Organizers and artists will call on Congress to pass a legislative package that invests in jobs, climate, housing, immigration, and more, and demand that Congress stay in session until such bills are passed.

“We’re coming off a year of historic suffering, and our communities are hurting,” Nelini Stamp of the Working Families Party said in a statement. “We can’t wait any longer — we have a historic opportunity to build the country we want to live in. But in order to do it, Congress needs to fight for a bigger and bolder infrastructure package that meets the full scale of our communities’ needs. It’s time Congress deliver the jobs, care, and climate solutions working people need to thrive.”

Can’t Wait live is a free ticketed event. Fans interested in attending can register for tickets now, and people will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.