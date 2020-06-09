RS Charts: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Returns to Number One on Top 100 Songs

DaBaby’s latest single “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, reclaimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of May 29th through June 4th.

The track was bumped off its perch last week by the arrival of Lady Gaga’s duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me.” But “Rockstar” recovered easily, accumulating over 25 million streams and moving 182,400 song units. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé also managed to leapfrog “Rain On Me,” landing at Number Two with 17.8 million streams and moving 132,300 song units.

“Rain On Me,” meanwhile, fell to Number Three, as the arrival of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica didn’t quite do enough to keep the song afloat at the top of the chart. “Rain On Me” still picked up 16 million song streams, moving 121,400 song units, and Chromatica itself scored a big debut on the Top 200 Albums chart, where it bowed at Number One, moving over 280,000 album-equivalent units. Including “Rain On Me,” Chromatica placed six songs in the Top 100: “Sour Candy,” featuring Blackpink, at Number 16 (9 million streams), “Stupid Love” at Number 51 (5.7 million), “Alice” at Number 68 (5 million), “911” at Number 86 (4.8 million) and “Free Woman” at Number 91 (4.7 million).

The Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended on the previous Thursday.

There wasn’t much movement elsewhere in the Top 10 of the RS 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” held fast at Number Four and Drake’s “Toosie Slide” jumped up to Five, while Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” continued its climb up the chart, landing at Number Six with 13.4 million streams. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott’s “The Scotts” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” rounded out the Top 10 in that order.

Elsewhere, “Tell Me You Love Me,” a new posthumous track from Juice WRLD featuring Trippie Redd debuted at Number 17 with 9.9 million streams. And Childish Gambino’s 2018 song, “This Is America,” notably re-entered the chart at Number 72, picking up 4.7 million streams amid protests over police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.