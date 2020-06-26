DaBaby, Roddy Ricch Take on the Zombie Apocalypse in ‘Rockstar’ Video

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch fend off a zombie onslaught in the wild new video for their smash collaboration, “Rockstar.”
The seven-minute clip boasts a distinctly cinematic feel as the two rappers find themselves holed up and heavily armed in the woods, where they’re tasked with taking out a horde of the living dead. While there’s plenty of over-the-top action, it’s balanced by a refreshingly self-aware sequence in which DaBaby and Roddy Ricch perform “Rockstar” in an open field, backed by a group of zombies dancing and strumming guitars. One’s even decked out in a nice suit as he plays a grand piano.
The “Rockstar” clip also features a sequence set to DaBaby’s “Amazing Grace,” while the credits boast behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the “Rockstar” video. That section is set to the new “BLM remix” of “Rockstar,” which DaBaby released earlier in June.
“Rockstar” appears on DaBaby’s most recent album, Blame It on Baby, which was released in April. The song has proven to be a massive success, and recently notched its fourth non-consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, racking up 27.6 million streams and over 13,000 downloads.
