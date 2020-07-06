RS Charts: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Holds Off Jack Harlow ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix on RS 100

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” notched another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, fending off a strong challenge from the new remix for Jack Harlow’s breakout hit, “Whats Poppin.”

“Rockstar” racked up 26.2 million song streams for the week of June 26th through July 2nd, which helped it move a total of 245,100 song units. Meanwhile, the “What’s Poppin” remix — which coincidentally features DaBaby, as well as Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez — fell just shy at Number Two with 25.6 million song streams and 217,900 song units. Even before receiving the all-star remix treatment, “What’s Poppin” was climbing steadily up the Top 100 Songs chart, reaching Number Four just last week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs The week of June 26, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 245.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Song Streams 26.2M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne Song Units 217.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 23 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Glendive, MT Puerto Rico, PR Juneau, AK Song Streams 25.6M Top Cities Glendive, MT Puerto Rico, PR Juneau, AK Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 We Paid Lil Baby, 42 Dugg Song Units 144K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Capitol Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Chattanooga, TN Spokane, WA Song Streams 16.2M Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Chattanooga, TN Spokane, WA Record Label Capitol Capitol 4 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 135.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 17 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Puerto Rico, PR Song Streams 14.8M Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Puerto Rico, PR Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 5 The Bigger Picture Lil Baby Song Units 129.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Capitol Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Spokane, WA Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Song Streams 14.7M Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Spokane, WA Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Record Label Capitol Capitol

Coming in behind the “What’s Poppin” remix was Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid,” which jumped from Number Six to Number Three with 16.2 million streams. Lil Baby’s protest song “The Bigger Picture” also remained the Top 10, falling at Number Five with 14.7 million streams.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage” landed at Number Four with 14.8 million streams, while Meg’s new song, “Girls in the Hood,” made its debut on the RS100 at Number Nine with 10.5 million streams. The rest of the Top 10 featured the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at Number Six, Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” at Seven, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” at Eight and StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” at Number 10.