RS Charts: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Holds Off Jack Harlow ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix on RS 100

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” notched another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, fending off a strong challenge from the new remix for Jack Harlow’s breakout hit, “Whats Poppin.”
“Rockstar” racked up 26.2 million song streams for the week of June 26th through July 2nd, which helped it move a total of 245,100 song units. Meanwhile, the “What’s Poppin” remix — which coincidentally features DaBaby, as well as Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez — fell just shy at Number Two with 25.6 million song streams and 217,900 song units. Even before receiving the all-star remix treatment, “What’s Poppin” was climbing steadily up the Top 100 Songs chart, reaching Number Four just last week.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Coming in behind the “What’s Poppin” remix was Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid,” which jumped from Number Six to Number Three with 16.2 million streams. Lil Baby’s protest song “The Bigger Picture” also remained the Top 10, falling at Number Five with 14.7 million streams.
Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage” landed at Number Four with 14.8 million streams, while Meg’s new song, “Girls in the Hood,” made its debut on the RS100 at Number Nine with 10.5 million streams. The rest of the Top 10 featured the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at Number Six, Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” at Seven, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” at Eight and StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” at Number 10.