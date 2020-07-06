 DaBaby's 'Rockstar' Holds Off Jack Harlow's 'What's Poppin' on Top 100 - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Holds Off Jack Harlow ‘What’s Poppin’ Remix on RS 100

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls in the Hood” debuts at Number Nine

Roddy Ricch, Dababy

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” notched another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, fending off a strong challenge from the new remix for Jack Harlow’s breakout hit, “Whats Poppin.”

“Rockstar” racked up 26.2 million song streams for the week of June 26th through July 2nd, which helped it move a total of 245,100 song units. Meanwhile, the “What’s Poppin” remix — which coincidentally features DaBaby, as well as Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez — fell just shy at Number Two with 25.6 million song streams and 217,900 song units. Even before receiving the all-star remix treatment, “What’s Poppin” was climbing steadily up the Top 100 Songs chart, reaching Number Four just last week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Songs

The week of June 26, 2020
1

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 245.1K
2

Whats Poppin

Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Song Units 217.9K
3

We Paid

Lil Baby, 42 Dugg
Song Units 144K
4

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song Units 135.6K
5

The Bigger Picture

Lil Baby
Song Units 129.5K

Coming in behind the “What’s Poppin” remix was Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid,” which jumped from Number Six to Number Three with 16.2 million streams. Lil Baby’s protest song “The Bigger Picture” also remained the Top 10, falling at Number Five with 14.7 million streams.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage” landed at Number Four with 14.8 million streams, while Meg’s new song, “Girls in the Hood,” made its debut on the RS100 at Number Nine with 10.5 million streams. The rest of the Top 10 featured the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at Number Six, Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” at Seven, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” at Eight and StaySolidRocky’s “Party Girl” at Number 10.

In This Article: DaBaby, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, RS Charts

