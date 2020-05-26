 RS Charts: DaBaby Earns Another Top 100 Number One With 'Rockstar' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Climbs to Number One on Top 100 Songs Chart

After a heated battle for Number One last week, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Gooba” and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” fall

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

DaBaby's track "Rockstar" with Roddy Ricch completed its rise to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

DaBaby has notched yet another Number One as his latest single, “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, completed its rise to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of May 15th through May 21st.

The song debuted at Number Two on the chart back in April, and while it’s hovered around the Top Five in the weeks since, it had yet to push all the way up to Number One. Last week, “Rockstar” was the biggest streamer of the week, garnering 25.1 million on-demand audio streams, but it was kept from Number One thanks to the high-selling debuts of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Gooba,” which landed at Number Two, and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U,” which landed at Number One. This time around though, “Rockstar”‘s 26.5 million song streams were more than enough to catapult it to Number One as it moved a total of 188,700 song units.

Interestingly, after their heated battle for Number One last week, both “Gooba” and “Stuck With U” fell down the RS 100: The former landed at Number Eight, notching 14.7 million streams, while the latter ended up at Number Nine with 14.3 million streams.

Top Songs

The week of May 15, 2020
1

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 188.7K
2

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song Units 179.6K
3

Say So

Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj
Song Units 130.6K
4

Life is Good

Drake and Future
Song Units 119.9K
5

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd
Song Units 115.3K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Coming in at Number Two on the RS100 this week was Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, which picked up 21 million streams. Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj landed at Number Three with 17.1 million streams while Drake and Futrure’s “Life Is Good” fell at Four with 16.5 million streams and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rounded out the Top Five with 14.9 million streams.

While there were no Top 10 debuts this week, Future saw two tracks off his Number One album, High Off Life, debut in the top 20, with “Solitaires” featuring Travis Scott and “Trillionaire” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again at Numbers 12 and 13, respectively. In total, Future launched 14 new songs onto the chart. Meanwhile, Polo G’s “Flex,” which features a posthumous verse from Juice WRLD, bowed at Number 11 with 13.4 million streams as his new project, The Goat, premiered at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart.

In This Article: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, RS Charts

