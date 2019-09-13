Hear DaBaby Join Remix of Lil Nas X’s Hit Single ‘Panini’

Lil Nas X has dropped a new remix of his single “Panini” featuring DaBaby. The refreshed version of the track is accompanied by an animated music video featuring animation by Emonee Larussa, Joey Prosser, Chaz Bottoms and Fifthpower, and brings in DaBaby on some additional fast-talking vocals that reference Lil Nas X’s success with “Old Town Road.”

“Panini” appears on Lil Nas’ recent 7 EP, which also includes his record-breaking No. 1 single “Old Town Road.” He dropped a Blade Runner-inspired music video for the track, directed by Mike Diva and starring Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, earlier this month. The rapper has confirmed that the song is “about a fan who loves you in the early stages of your career for the cool factor of knowing about something before it becomes mainstream, and that fan feeling like they’ve outgrown you when the rest of the world catches on.”

The rapper also said that creating “Panini” introduced him to Nirvana, whose “In Bloom” makes it way into the song. “A lot of songs will even come to me [when] I’m sleeping or something,” he told Zane Lowe during a Beats 1 interview. “Like a melody. And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s fly.’ But the craziest thing about ‘Panini’ is it introduced me to Nirvana’s album Nevermind. I always seen the cover, but I never actually listened to it.”

DaBaby is no stranger to remixing hit tunes. He also recently remixed Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” adding in a few new verses to the upbeat single.