DaBaby Throws Wild Backyard BBQ in Video for New Song ‘Red Light, Green Light’

DaBaby has dropped his second new song in the span of a week with his latest single “Red Light, Green Light.” The rapper also shared a video for the track on Friday, June 25th.

On the heels of DaBaby’s directorial debut with the high school-themed “Ball If I Want To,” the rapper was once again behind the camera for “Red Light, Green Light.” The video captures a bonkers backyard barbecue with visual callbacks to Boyz N The Hood and The Nutty Professor.

The song itself is DaBaby’s take on flute rap, proclaiming on the track, “I like my Lamborghinis ’cause they drive fast / But the Maybach is probably my favorite whip.”

DaBaby will perform this weekend at the 2021 BET Awards, where he is nominated in seven categories, including Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby. The rapper has also booked festival gigs at at Austin City Limits Festival, Music Midtown, Governors Ball, and Rolling Loud Miami this summer.