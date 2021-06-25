 DaBaby Drops Video for New Song 'Red Light, Green Light' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pom Pom Squad's Teen Spirit
Home Music Music News

DaBaby Throws Wild Backyard BBQ in Video for New Song ‘Red Light, Green Light’

Rapper drops second new single and self-directed video in span of a week

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

DaBaby has dropped his second new song in the span of a week with his latest single “Red Light, Green Light.” The rapper also shared a video for the track on Friday, June 25th.

On the heels of DaBaby’s directorial debut with the high school-themed “Ball If I Want To,” the rapper was once again behind the camera for “Red Light, Green Light.” The video captures a bonkers backyard barbecue with visual callbacks to Boyz N The Hood and The Nutty Professor.

The song itself is DaBaby’s take on flute rap, proclaiming on the track, “I like my Lamborghinis ’cause they drive fast / But the Maybach is probably my favorite whip.”

DaBaby will perform this weekend at the 2021 BET Awards, where he is nominated in seven categories, including Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby. The rapper has also booked festival gigs at at Austin City Limits FestivalMusic MidtownGovernors Ball, and Rolling Loud Miami this summer.

In This Article: DaBaby

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.