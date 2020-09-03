DaBaby, Quavo Travel Through Time Warp in ‘Pick Up’ Video

DaBaby — never one to take a vacation — has followed up his VMAs performance with a new video, “Pick Up,” featuring Quavo of Migos.
The Reel Goats-directed clip begins with DaBaby opening his new folding smartphone and disappearing into a time warp, where he encounters cavemen and cavewomen in the jungle. In other scenes, he appears as a spaceman falling toward Earth, dances in a room full of landline phones, and gets into a gunfight. Later, Quavo shows up as a pest exterminator whose van explodes after Spaceman DaBaby crashes into it.
“Pick Up” comes from DaBaby’s April 2020 album Blame It on Baby, which received a brand new deluxe edition last month. The Charlotte, North Carolina, rapper was nominated for four awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Song for “Bop”; the video for that track was also up for Best Choreographer, while DaBaby’s Camila Cabello collaboration “My Oh My” was nominated for Best Cinematography.
In August, DaBaby’s hit “Rockstar” returned to the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone singles chart. The song — which received a Black Lives Matter remix in June — had previously reached the top spot in May, June and July. In a performance of the song at the BET Awards, DaBaby paid tribute to George Floyd and the ongoing protests against police brutality in response to his death.