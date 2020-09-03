DaBaby, Quavo Travel Through Time Warp in ‘Pick Up’ Video

DaBaby — never one to take a vacation — has followed up his VMAs performance with a new video, “Pick Up,” featuring Quavo of Migos.

The Reel Goats-directed clip begins with DaBaby opening his new folding smartphone and disappearing into a time warp, where he encounters cavemen and cavewomen in the jungle. In other scenes, he appears as a spaceman falling toward Earth, dances in a room full of landline phones, and gets into a gunfight. Later, Quavo shows up as a pest exterminator whose van explodes after Spaceman DaBaby crashes into it.

“Pick Up” comes from DaBaby’s April 2020 album Blame It on Baby, which received a brand new deluxe edition last month. The Charlotte, North Carolina, rapper was nominated for four awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Song for “Bop”; the video for that track was also up for Best Choreographer, while DaBaby’s Camila Cabello collaboration “My Oh My” was nominated for Best Cinematography.