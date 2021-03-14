 DaBaby Performed 'Rockstar' at the 2021 Grammy Awards - Rolling Stone
Watch DaBaby Conduct ‘Rockstar’ in Diamond Gloves at the 2021 Grammy Awards

“When I first started rapping, I mentioned going to the Grammys,” rapper told RS. “I want one, and this coming year I’m going to win one”

By
Mankaprr Conteh
&
Angie Martoccio
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: DaBaby performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

DaBaby

Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch took “Rockstar” to glamorous new heights at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

DaBaby, decked out in an all-white suit with Chanel pins and diamond gloves, simultaneously performed the track while conducting singers dressed like Supreme Court Justices. Roddy Rich joined him onstage for his verses while a violinist played alongside them.

“Rockstar” earned three Grammy nods this year, including Record of the Year. The song became his first Number One record last June. DaBaby’s 2019 single “Bop” was nominated for Best Rap Performance this year as well. 

DaBaby has released a steady stream of projects since 2015, but broke through nationally with the hit “Suge” from his debut studio album Baby on Baby in 2019. Last year, DaBaby earned two Grammy nominations for the song but went home empty-handed. 

After losing to the late Nipsey Hussle and J. Cole in 2020, DaBaby took things in stride, although winning a Grammy has been a long-time ambition of his. “When I first started rapping, I mentioned going to the Grammys,” he told Rolling Stone in September. “I have songs I made back in, like, 2015 where I mention going to the Grammys. I want one, and this coming year I’m going to win one.”

 

