DaBaby Disappears From U.K. Festival Lineup After Homophobic Remarks

Rapper’s comments at Rolling Loud over people with HIV/AIDS received criticism from Dua Lipa, Elton John, and GLAAD

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer


dababy parklife festival dropped homophobic

Ysa Pérez for Rolling Stone

DaBaby has quietly vanished from the lineup of this year’s Parklife Festival in Manchester, England, following homophobic comments he made onstage at last week’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

DaBaby’s name originally appeared on the 2021 Parklife lineup card — sharing upper-tier status alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, and Skepta — but is now absent from the version on the festival’s website. You can view the original poster below.

Neither representatives for Parklife nor DaBaby immediately responded to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

During his Sunday appearance at Rolling Loud, the rapper was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments sparked criticism from Dua Lipa (who had released a remix version of her hit song “Levitating” with DaBaby) and Elton John, among others.

“The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV,” DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s associate director of communities of color, said in a statement. “It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.

“While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologize,’ actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future. It further confirms what GLAAD reported last year in the State of HIV Stigma Study that stigma and misinformation around HIV is widespread, and there is much work to be done to educate the public, including entertainers.”

DaBaby is set to perform at Lollapalooza this Sunday.

In This Article: DaBaby, Parklife

