DaBaby Disappears From U.K. Festival Lineup After Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby has quietly vanished from the lineup of this year’s Parklife Festival in Manchester, England, following homophobic comments he made onstage at last week’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

DaBaby’s name originally appeared on the 2021 Parklife lineup card — sharing upper-tier status alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, and Skepta — but is now absent from the version on the festival’s website. You can view the original poster below.

PARKLIFE 2021 IS HERE 🥳 @ tag 3 mates & RETWEET for your chance to win x4 weekend VIP tickets 😍 🎁 Pre-sale 10am Wednesday.

Subject to availability, General Sale 10am Thursday. https://t.co/48Wh6HgMDr pic.twitter.com/gT5vV3PBZO — Parklife 2021 🚀 (@Parklifefest) March 23, 2021

Neither representatives for Parklife nor DaBaby immediately responded to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

During his Sunday appearance at Rolling Loud, the rapper was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments sparked criticism from Dua Lipa (who had released a remix version of her hit song “Levitating” with DaBaby) and Elton John, among others.

“The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV,” DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s associate director of communities of color, said in a statement. “It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.