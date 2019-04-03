See DaBaby’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’-Inspired ‘Baby Sitter’ Video With Offset

Hot on the heels of his new album Baby on Baby, North Carolina rapper DaBaby stars in a new video for the Offset-assisted track “Baby Sitter.”

The duo appear as Fruit Loops-eating brothers in the Reels Goat-directed clip, edited to resemble a television sitcom called The Fresh Princes of Beverly Hills. (The video opens with a “filmed in front of a live studio audience” title card.) In the clip, DaBaby and Offset rebel against their “White Step Dad” and babysitter while getting into mischief around a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

DaBaby, one of Rolling Stone‘s favorite Baby rappers, is currently embarked on his Baby on Baby tour in North America. Baby on Baby, the rapper’s debut album, peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 chart. He recently shared a video for “Goin Baby,” as well as a freestyle video, “Baby on Baby Out Now,” to commemorate the album’s release.

“‘Goin’ baby,’ that’s the new wave,” DeBaby explained to Rolling Stone in March. “Rolling Stone, I like y’all articles, I like y’all magazine covers. Y’all be goin’ baby. Anything that you do [to] the best it could be done, you goin’ baby. If you hit the gym every day, you go hard, you got your body right, your body goes, you goin’ baby. Females, they goin’ baby. When she put that dress on with them heels and get her hair done, she goin’ baby.