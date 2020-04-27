RS Charts: DaBaby Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

DaBaby climbed all the way back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, pulling in 163.3 million song streams for the week of April 17th through April 23rd.

The North Carolina rapper has been a mainstay in the upper echelons of the chart since his breakout in 2019, and his new album Blame It On Baby easily propelled him from Number 13 to Number One. Blame it On Baby debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 119,900 album-equivalent units, while three songs from the LP bowed in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart. “Rockstar” had the highest debut, landing at Number Two as it moved 194,700 song units, while “Jump” followed at Five moving 124,500 song units and “Find My Way” fell at Nine moving 104,700 song units.

Right behind DaBaby was Drake, who held tight at Number Two on the Artists 500 with 101.7 million streams as his latest single, “Toosie Slide” notched another week atop the RS 100. Lil Uzi Vert fell from Number One to Number Three, racking up 95.6 million song streams as his latest LP, Eternal Atake fell to Number Eight on the RS 200, moving 32,900 album-equivalent units.

Top Artists The week of April 17, 2020 1 DaBaby Song Streams 163.3M Song Streams 163.3M Top Song ROCKSTAR Weeks on Chart 67 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 98.3M Song Streams 98.3M Top Song Toosie Slide Weeks on Chart 269 Peak Position 1 3 Lil Uzi Vert Song Streams 95.6M Song Streams 95.6M Top Song Myron Weeks on Chart 171 Peak Position 1 4 The Weeknd Song Streams 84.6M Song Streams 84.6M Top Song Blinding Lights Weeks on Chart 275 Peak Position 1 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 72.5M Song Streams 72.5M Top Song Lil Top Weeks on Chart 132 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Familiar faces filled out the rest of the Top 10 as the Weeknd landed at Number Four (84.6 million streams), Youngboy Never Broke Again at Five (72.5 million), Post Malone at Six (72.5 million), Rod Wave at Seven (59.9 million), Lil Baby at Eight (54.5 million) and Billie Eilish at Nine (52.2 million). Juice WRLD rounded out the Top 10 with 50.2 million streams, though expect the late rapper to rise next week because of the release of his first posthumous single, “Righteous.” And while a relatively quiet release week kept things calm on the Artists 500, there was one notable debut: Fiona Apple made her first appearance on the chart, landing at Number 69 with 19.1 million song streams as her new LP, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, bowed at Number Three on the RS200.