DaBaby Found Not Liable of Breach of Contract, Battery in $6 Million Lawsuit

A Florida jury has found DaBaby to be not liable for breach of contract, battery, and defamation in a $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from an incident at a Miami nightclub in January 2020, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. The verdict arrived after a five-day trial.

DaBaby countersued plaintiffs Steve Anyadike and Kenneth Carey, the latter is the concert promoter who alleged that the rapper had assaulted him over missing payments for a performance at the venue. DaBaby had reportedly been promised $30,000 for the appearance, but allegedly only received $20,000. The jury found Anyadike and Carey to be liable for invasion of privacy and unauthorized use of name or likeness.

With one lawsuit out of the way, the rapper born Jonathan Kirk is being sued, also in Florida, by a producer who claims the 2020 Roddy Ricch-assisted hit “Rockstar” uses his musical composition “Selena.” The producer, Craig Mims — who performs as JuJu Beatz — is seeking the maximum statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement in addition to attorney’s fees.

A lawsuit claiming DaBaby punched a 64-year-old man was recently suspended while he settles a different felony battery charge for which he could face up to four years if convicted. The plaintiff in the suspended case, Gary Pagar, alleges that the rapper knocked out his tooth, stole his phone, and trashed his mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

In February, DaBaby was also hit with a lawsuit alleging assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. The suit names Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, as the plaintiff. Bills claims the rapper attacked him at a Los Angeles bowling alley and is seeking damages and legal costs.