Hear DaBaby’s Tribute EP to His Late Brother ‘My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G)’

DaBaby pays homage to his late brother, Glenn Johnson, with his surprise EP, My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). He surprise released the seven-song set on Thursday at midnight.

On the heartfelt opening track, “Brother’s Keeper,” which he teased before dropping the EP, DaBaby details their struggles growing up and emphasizes to “never let depression go unchecked, that shit’ll cost you.” “I’m my brother’s keeper and it’s been like that forever,” he raps. “We can’t help the shit we seen, we had to live through that together/All these demons on my soul/Lord, I need help fighting these devils.”

Johnson died of a gunshot wound on November 3rd, as Billboard reports. Following Johnson’s death, DaBaby alluded to his brother having suffered from depression. “If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse to get help, MAKE em get treated anyway,” he posted on Twitter two days after Johnson died. “You suffer from PTSD take that shit serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongliveG”

DaBaby’s seven-song EP includes collaborations with Meek Mill, Polo G and NoCap, and Toosii.