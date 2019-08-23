Hear DaBaby Jump on a Remix of Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’

Lizzo has dropped a new version of her track “Truth Hurts.” This remix, which features an appearance by DaBaby, shakes up the upbeat number by adding new verses from the rapper throughout Lizzo’s vocals.

“Truth Hurts,” which originally was released in 2017 and produced by Ricky Reed, appeared on the singer’s recent third album Cuz I Love You. Its popularity got a sizable boost after the track made it on the soundtrack for Netflix movie Someone Great and has since racked up over 81 million views on YouTube for its official video.

Lizzo will perform at the MTV VMAs on August 27th in Los Angeles. The singer/rapper is up for Best New Artist and Push Artist of the Year. She previously performed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year, offering a rousing version of “Juice” in a visual tribute to Sister Act 2.

The singer released Cuz I Love You earlier this year and recently appeared on Charli XCX’s new single “Blame It on Your Love.” She told Rolling Stone the album is a reflection of her genuine self. “When I have to make decisions, I always choose honesty and I always stay true to myself, because I know at the end of the day that is what’s going to remain,” she said. “That is what’s going to be the legend: That I was true to myself and that I honored every person by staying truthful to them.”