Watch DaBaby Perform ‘Intro,’ ‘Really,’ ‘Bop’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

DaBaby performed an energetic medley of Kirk songs during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. With a guest assist from Stunna 4 Vegas and backed by the Roots, the rapper highlighted tunes from his new LP, which he released last week.

DaBaby started out sitting for his performance of “Intro,” but by the time he hit the chorus, his enthusiastic rhymes had him up and bouncing around the stage. He and Stunna 4 Vegas turned up the heat on “Really,” which found DaBaby doing some quick jogs around the stool and the pair grooving to the beat before posing for a photo to mirror the final line, “And I know I look good, so take a picture.” DaBaby closed his exuberant performance with “Bop.”

Kirk could be making an impressive debut on the charts next week, having amassed nearly 70 million streams since its release. Lead single “Intro” has already made a strong premiere on the charts, bowing at Number Four on the RS 100 this week with 16.7 million streams.