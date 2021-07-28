DaBaby Makes Things Worse in New Offensive Video

DaBaby released new video “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give” on Wednesday. In the clip, he appears to address the homophobic comments he made during his appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday along with a dose of sexism.

In the self-directed visual, he holds up a sign that reads “AIDS” and at the end of the clip the words “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate” appear in rainbow colors. Underneath that, his pseudo apology reads, “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.” He also receives pleasure from a woman, and kicks her out when her own pleasure doesn’t apparently vibe with him.

During his Sunday appearance at Rolling Loud, the rapper was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

On Wednesday, GLAAD joined Dua Lipa, Elton John, and others in criticizing DaBaby.

“The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV,” DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Communities of Color, said in a statement. “It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.

“While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologize,’ actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future. It further confirms what GLAAD reported last year in the State of HIV Stigma Study that stigma and misinformation around HIV is widespread, and there is much work to be done to educate the public, including entertainers.”