DaBaby Did Da Bare Minimum After Meeting With HIV/AIDS Organizations

DaBaby appeared not to follow up on his conversations with an array of HIV/AIDS organizations he met with after his controversial comments at Rolling Loud, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

Back in August, DaBaby met with nine HIV/AIDS awareness organizations as part of his Rolling Loud apology tour, and reports from that meeting stated that the rapper had been an attentive listener and had apologized for his comments. DaBaby made no further promises to donate money or engage in any partnerships at the time, and it seems like he felt one meeting was enough as three groups confirmed they haven’t heard from the rapper since.

Pavni Guharoy, who works at the Black AIDS Institute, said: “Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby. The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

The Positive Women’s Network was another group that met with the rapper in August, with a rep saying they would be open to partnering with him further but haven’t received any communication. Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of the Normal Anomaly Initiative, added, “Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple of months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation.”

While DaBaby lost a handful of major festival slots after his Rolling Loud comments and wishy-washy apology tour, the rapper has otherwise suffered no major knocks to his career. He maintained plenty of support, from Kanye West to Dave Chappelle to 50 Cent. Not even a live-streamed fracas with DaniLeigh — the singer and the mother of DaBaby’s child — could stop him from launching a North American tour with support from Rolling Loud.