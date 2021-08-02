DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball Festival Following Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby has been dropped from the 2021 Governors Ball lineup over his homophobic remarks and comments about HIV/AIDS victims at Rolling Loud Miami.

On Monday, August 2nd, Governors Ball shared a new poster on Twitter with DaBaby’s name now absent from the September 24th lineup (his artist page on the Gov Ball website also brings up an error message). The accompanying tweet teased a new “lineup addition,” while a full statement was also issued: “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

The decision to drop DaBaby came just one day after Lollapalooza decided to do the same, calling off the rapper’s headlining set Sunday, August 1st, and bringing in Young Thug and G Herbo as replacements. DaBaby is also no longer scheduled to play Parklife Fest in Manchester, England, this September.

Since his remarks at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby has repeatedly doubled down, even inflaming the situation further with his video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” He’s drawn criticism from Questlove, Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa, who first issued a statement and then reportedly removed their “Levitating” remix from streaming service playlists.