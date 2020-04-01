Can DaBaby Save The Movie Industry With His New Short Film?

One of the many reverberations of the coronavirus pandemic is its decimation of the entertainment business as we knew it. Movie theaters across the nation are shut down, the box office is non-existent, and the year’s biggest summer blockbusters have been delayed. These desperate times clearly call for a music video maven to chart a path forward for cinema in its darkest hour. Either that, or he’ll lob up a 10-minute distraction.

Depending upon who you ask, DaBaby’s video for “Find My Way” is either a long music video or a very brief film. Directed by the Reel Goats, “Find My Way” is ambitious in scope compared to your average music video, which is a hallmark of DaBaby’s entire music video oeuvre. “I paid for every video I ever shot,” he told Rolling Stone in 2019. “$100,000 budget, $70,000, $60,000, I’ve probably spent like half a million dollars on videos this year, by myself, just me. I ain’t willing to settle for less. With the type of artist that I’m capable of being, the creativity I’ve got, it’s just no way. You can’t cheat it. You can’t cheat the game. You can’t cheat the grind. You get out what you put in at the end of the day.”

Unfortunately, the love story of Bonnie and Clyde isn’t the freshest historical content to mine in 2020. Between Eminem’s “’97 Bonnie & Clyde,” Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” G-Eazy and Halsey’s “Him and I” (on which the Bay Area rapper dubbing his then-relationship the “2017 Bonnie and Clyde”), humanity could take a break from ever mentioning this criminal duo again. It also doesn’t help that DaBaby and his Bonnie, comedian BSimone, make some amateur robbery mistakes through the short film — both robbers let their victims see their faces and refuse to wear gloves. Humanity may not always get the Bonnie and Clyde we want, but we’ll have to take what we can get for now.