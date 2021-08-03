DaBaby Dropped From Two More Festivals Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby has been dropped from two more festivals, the Austin City Limits Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, as the backlash continues against his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami.

Both ACL Fest and iHeartRadio announced their decisions Tuesday, August 3rd. On Twitter, ACL Fest wrote, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon.”

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

And in a statement confirmed to Rolling Stone, iHeartRadio Fest said, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage.”

The two additional cancellations come one day after DaBaby issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community “for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.” He also apologized again for his “misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

On the same day, however, DaBaby was also dropped from Governors Ball in New York City, as well as Day N Vegas in Las Vegas. He was previously bumped from Lollapalooza at the last minute, while he’s no longer playing the Can’t Wait: Live! benefit concert in Philadelphia, nor the Parklife Festival in Manchester, England. DaBaby has also drawn criticism from Questlove, Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa.

DaBaby had previously put out an “apology” on Twitter, July 27th, where he seemed to show some remorse for his comments about HIV/AIDS, but also said, “the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business.” In a subsequent video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” Dababy inflamed the situation further, ending the clip with rainbow-colored text that read, “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate,” while below that was the message, “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”