 DaBaby Has Deleted His Apology to the LGBTQ+ Community
Rolling Stone

DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBTQ+ Community After Removal From Multiple Fests

Rapper initially apologized on August 2nd after making homophobic remarks and comments about people living with HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami last month

DaBaby

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater.

Getty Images for BET

The DaBaby saga has entered its third week after the rapper deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community from his Instagram page.

DaBaby apologized on August 2nd after making homophobic remarks and comments about people living with HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami last month. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

During his Sunday appearance at Rolling Loud, DaBaby was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The apology came after several music festivals canceled the rapper from their lineups, including Lollapalooza, who dropped DaBaby at the very last minute. The post did not stop most festivals from nixing DaBaby from their lineups, though.

Previously, the rapper drew criticism from QuestloveElton JohnMadonna, and Dua Lipa. Initially, he put out an “apology” on Twitter, July 27th, where he said, “the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. Y’all business is y’all business,” which did little to mitigate the controversy. In the video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” Dababy inflamed the situation further, ending the clip with rainbow-colored text that read, “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate,” while below that was the message, “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

Rolling Stone
