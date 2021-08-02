DaBaby Dropped From Day N Vegas Festival Due to Homophobic Comments

Day N Vegas is the latest music festival to boot DaBaby off of their lineup following controversy over the rapper’s homophobic remarks onstage at Rolling Loud in Miami last month.

Festival organizers announced the news Monday on Instagram alongside the new lineup poster, showing that Roddy Ricch will be replacing DaBaby on the Day N Vegas Friday schedule.

Although Day N Vegas didn’t specifically cite the Rolling Loud incident as the reason for the lineup change, other festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball have also dropped DaBaby off their lineups this week due to his remarks against people with HIV/AIDS. The rapper is also no longer playing U.K.’s Parklife Festival.

During his appearance at Rolling Loud, the rapper was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Since his remarks, DaBaby has repeatedly doubled down, even inflaming the situation further with his video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.” He’s drawn criticism from Questlove, Elton John, Madonna, and Dua Lipa, who first issued a statement and then reportedly removed the “Levitating” remix featuring DaBaby from streaming service playlists.