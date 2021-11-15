DaBaby Promotes Tour After Calling Cops on His Baby’s Mother

DaBaby appeared to call the police on DaniLeigh, the singer and the mother of the rapper’s child, during a fight between the two that was streamed on Instagram Live.

The videos, which were recorded and shared Sunday night, Nov. 14, appeared to show DaBaby and DaniLeigh arguing while the former fed their baby daughter. In the clip (which has been archived and shared widely on YouTube), DaBaby and DaniLeigh exchange insults, with the latter claiming that DaBaby has hardly been around since their daughter was born and that he was now trying to make her leave his apartment.

Eventually, DaBaby appears to call the police in an attempt to make DaniLeigh leave. It does not appear that anyone was detained, and in an Instagram Stories post, DaBaby said, “I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak. I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

DaBaby then went on to promote his upcoming tour dates.

DaniLeigh, meanwhile, responded in her own Instagram Stories post, claiming DaBaby started demanding she leave after she had Plan B sent to his home. “All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility,” she claimed. “Obviously he prob want me out so he can fuck on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a fucking coward!”

On Monday morning, Nov. 15, DaBaby returned to Instagram Live where he and DaniLeigh continued to argue about the nature of their relationship.

Representatives for DaBaby and DaniLeigh did not immediately return requests for comment.

The incident with DaniLeigh comes as DaBaby begins to return to broader popular culture after he made misogynistic, homophobic, and ill-informed comments about AIDS victims at Rolling Loud Miami in July. While DaBaby lost a handful of major festival slots in the backlash, he maintained plenty of support, from Kanye West to Dave Chappelle. At the end of October, 50 Cent welcomed him on stage for a cameo at Rolling Loud New York, while Rolling Loud loud is also supporting DaBaby’s upcoming tour.