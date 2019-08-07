DaBaby Is Running the Charts, and Gifting Rappers With Hits

DaBaby is running the charts. After a decisive breakout just a few months ago, the North Carolina rapper has transitioned from a regional star to a force that can almost singlehandedly deliver his peers — who until recently were much bigger names — a hit. He has four total songs on the Rolling Stone Top 100 — “Suge,” Chance The Rapper’s “Hot Shower,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit,” and “Baby,” featuring Lil Baby — three of which are as a guest artist or duo (he has the same amount charting on the Billboard Hot 100). Currently, his features for Chance and Megan are their highest (and only charting singles from their most recent albums) on the RS Top 100.

That dominance, logically, comes from DaBaby’s strength on streaming platforms. Three of his songs are in Spotify’s U.S. Top 50, and five have reached YouTube’s U.S. Top 100 Songs chart. Recently, his success extended to radio, a more difficult jump to make. “Suge,” “Cash Shit,” and “Baby Sitter,” featuring Offset, are in the top 40 most-increased plays on radio for mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop National Airplay, according to Nielsen’s BDS rankings.

In a March interview with Rolling Stone, DaBaby described how he developed and grew his grassroots movement. “I was trying to figure out how to get radio play. I ended up in his [Arnold Taylor of South Coast Music Group] office anyways before even linking up with him, to work on the radio campaign,” he said. “It ended up talking with him about him wanting to sign me and I think King Carter brought me to his attention. From that point on, I guess he liked what I had going on. He came, hollered at me. He let me know what it was. Even with Interscope now, I make it real easy on the label. I come with way more than the average artist is gon’ come with. I’m hands-on when it comes to marketing, when it comes to everything.”