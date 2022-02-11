Cops Investigating DaBaby’s Brawl With DaniLeigh’s Brother at L.A. Bowling Alley

Police are investigating a fight involving DaBaby and Brandon Bills, the brother of the rapper’s ex, DaniLeigh, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Rolling Stone.

The incident took place this past Wednesday, Feb. 9, at a Los Angeles bowling alley. TMZ first broke the story with video that appeared to show DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — throwing the first punch at Bills. From there, the scuffle spilled out onto the bowling lanes, where Bills appeared to be outnumbered by Kirk and members of his entourage.

While law enforcement showed up at the bowling alley after the incident, Kirk had reportedly left the scene by the time they arrived. No arrests have been made, nor have any charges been filed so far. A representative for Kirk did not immediately return a request for comment.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight between Kirk and Bills, although Kirk’s relationship with DaniLeigh — with whom he also has a child — did have a tumultuous, public flare-up late last year. Back in November, Kirk called the cops on DaniLeigh during a fight between the two that was streamed on Instagram Live. Assault charges were ultimately filed against DaniLeigh (real name Danielle Curiel) and as XXL notes, not long after, Bills shared an Instagram Story in which he challenged Kirk to a fight next time he was on the West Coast.

DaniLeigh did appear to address the bowling alley fight between Kirk and Bills on Instagram as well. In a now-vanished, but screen-shotted Instagram Stories post, she wrote, “Lame as hell! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him! Lame and so sad! I pray this stops now! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.”

The bowling alley fight marks DaBaby’s latest controversy as he’s continued to chug along after a very incendiary 2021. He infamously made misogynistic, homophobic, and ill-informed comments about AIDS victims at Rolling Loud Miami last July. While DaBaby lost a handful of major festival slots in the backlash, he maintained plenty of support, from Kanye West to Dave Chappelle. While DaBaby apologized for his comments and tried to make amends by meeting with several HIV/AIDS organizations, he didn’t make any additional promises to donate money or engage in any partnerships at the time, nor did he reportedly follow up with any of the groups.

On the slightly brighter side for DaBaby, back in December he had a battery case in Las Vegas dismissed after he paid $7,500 in restitution to a driver he allegedly hit during a ride.