DaBaby Drops ‘Black Lives Matter’ Remix of ‘Rockstar’ With Roddy Ricch

Rapper details experiences with police and touches on George Floyd protests in remix of current Number One hit

DaBaby has released a “Black Lives Matter” remix of his Number One hit single “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch.

The updated version of the track, released amid the George Floyd protests, features DaBaby adding a new verse detailing his own fraught experiences with police officers as well as the protests against police brutality.

“Cops wanna pull me over, embarrass me/Abusin’ power, you never knew me, thought I was arrogant/As a juvenile, police pulled their guns like they scared of me,” the rapper says on the track. “What happened, want us to keep it peaceful/Shoulda seen them hating bitches face when I bought that Lamborghini/Throw up my middle finger, police can’t catch me.”

In late May, the North Carolina rapper’s original version of “Rockstar” first reached Number One on the RS Top 100 Songs chart; three weeks later, “Rockstar” returned to the top spot. DaBaby, whose Blame It on Baby also debuted at Number One on the RS Top 200 Albums chart in April, currently sits at Number Two on the RS Artists 500.

In This Article: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Newswire

