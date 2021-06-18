Watch DaBaby’s High School-Themed Video for New Single ‘Ball If I Want To’

There’s a literal giant baby in DaBaby’s self-directed music video for his new single, “Ball If I Want To.” The high school-set clip features a raucous cheer squad and a diaper-clad baby mascot as the backdrop for the rapper’s fast-talking, two-minute song.

The video marks DaBaby’s directorial debut and was created with video producer Gemini Vision.

DaBaby released his most recent album, Blame It on Baby, last April, while earlier this year he dropped the solo single “Masterpiece.” DaBaby is gearing up for a handful of major festival sets as well, with performances scheduled at Austin City Limits Festival, Music Midtown, Governors Ball, and Rolling Loud Miami. The rapper also recently joined Yo Gotti for J. White Did It-produced single “Drop.”

DaBaby will perform at the 2021 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, on June 27th. Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are also slated to take the stage at the awards show. The rapper is nominated in seven categories, including Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby.