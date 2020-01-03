DaBaby Arrested for Robbery, Promoter Allegedly Doused With Apple Juice

DaBaby was arrested and questioned over an alleged robbery in Miami, but is now being held on battery charges stemming from an outstanding Texas warrant.

According to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone, DaBaby — real name Jonathan Kirk — was arrested Tuesday after an alleged altercation with promoters for Cafe Iguana Pines, where the rapper was reportedly set to perform. The promoters had reportedly promised Kirk $30,000 for the appearance, but he was allegedly only given $20,000.

After counting the money, the report states that Kirk “began demanding the rest of the money and a verbal altercation ensued.” A physical fight reportedly followed, with Kirk allegedly punching one of the promoters. He and “several other males” then allegedly attacked the other promoter. At one point, the report states one of the offenders took an iPhone 7, a credit card and about $80 from one of the promoters. One of the victims also stated that “during the altercation one of the offenders doused him with apple juice.”

Kirk was taken into custody after the two promoters positively identified him. The report states that Kirk “denied his involvement in the incident.”

A representative for Kirk did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

While Kirk was arrested, Miami police ultimately did not charge him in relation to the robbery. He was, however, booked on battery charges after authorities learned of an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Texas, according to The Miami Herald.

While Kirk’s bond for the battery charge was set at $1,500, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Corrections told the Herald that because of the warrant, the rapper “will stay in our custody until further notice.” Kirk is expected to appear before a judge Friday, January 3rd.

Kirk’s arrest comes a few weeks after he was arrested for marijuana possession in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, after police found less than half an ounce of weed in a van that reportedly brought him to a concert venue. Kirk was ultimately issued a citation and the Charlotte Police Department has reportedly launched an internal affairs investigation into whether or not the officers followed proper procedure.

DaBaby released his acclaimed second album, Kirk, last September. His song “Suge” is nominated for two Grammys, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance.